US journalist, 25, freed from ‘hell hole’ prison in Zimbabwe but is told she can’t leave the country after allegedly calling Mugabe ‘selfish and sick’ on Twitter

A US journalist has been freed from a ‘hell hole’ prison in Zimbabwe but has been told she can’t leave the country after allegedly calling President Mugabe ‘selfish and sick’ on Twitter.

Martha O’Donovan had been charged with attempting to overthrow Mugabe as well as undermining or insulting the veteran leader, now 93.

Her arrest in a dawn raid at her apartment last Friday came just weeks after the government appointed a cybersecurity minister tasked with policing social media.

She was today released after a judge sided with the defence and accepted that the state had failed to justify the reason for remanding her in custody.

O’Donovan’s lawyer Obey Shava, said outside the High Court in Harare: ‘Ms Martha O’Donovan has been granted $1,000 bail (860 euros) and ordered to reside at a given address, surrender her passport… and report [to detectives] twice a week.’

‘LOL they think she is me,’ said one of the tweets. The person behind the account also joked that they had tried to turn themselves in but that the authorities wanted to keep O’Donovan behind bars because she is foreign.

O’Donovan is a producer for the political satire TV network Magamba and who has studied human rights across Africa for years.

On Saturday, the account was still active as O’Donovan languished in jail. Its anonymous user is relentless in their criticism of Mugabe who they refer to as ‘Goblin’

They jokingly claimed that they turned themselves in after O’Donovan’s arrest but were turned away because they were ‘after muzungu’ – an African term for foreigners

As news of her arrest emerged on Friday, a #FreeMartha social media campaign calling for her release went viral.

The woman’s family in her hometown of Martinsville, New Jersey, did not yet comment on her arrest at the time.

Magamba was founded in 2007, when she was 15, by Comrade Fatso & Outspoken, two African men and hip hop artists.

But on Saturday, as she sat in jail after handing over all of her electronics, @matigary was still active.

‘LOL I am in and still tweeting,’ the account posted, pretending to be her.

In another tweet, they said: ‘I think I should sue Goblin for putting my name into disrepute.’

Mugabe, 93, and his ZANU-PF party are notoriously anti-white and harsh on anyone who dares to criticize the government

O’Donovan’s arrest is the first of its kind since Mugabe appointed a minister for cybersecurity last month.

It was a move which human rights activists criticized, claiming it infringed on free speech.

In a statement before her court appearance, she said: ‘I deny the allegations leveled against me as baseless and malicious.’

Earlier this year, she presented a talk at a republica digital culture conference on ‘How Zimbabweans Rebel Online’.

She was previously involved with campaigning for the release of Pastor Evan Mawarire who was jailed last year on similar charges.

Martha, 25, is an NYU graduate and was raised in New Jersey

O’Donovan also works as a bartender in Avondale, a suburb of the capital Harare

Upon her return in 2014, she said during one speech: ‘I think I came back with a lot more questions than answers.’

O’Donovan’s case highlights the growing concern for human rights in Zimbabwe where hundreds have been prosecuted for appearing to undermine or insult Mugabe.

‘This arrest marks the start of a sinister new chapter in the Zimbabwean government’s clampdown on freedom of speech, and the new battleground is social media,’ said Amnesty International’s deputy regional director, Muleya Mwananyanda.

The TV network that she works for tweeted on Saturday: ‘It’s not all about Martha, it’s about every Zimbabwean. This is an attempt to silence our voice. Stifle freedom .

‘Free Martha or arrest us all.’

