Zimbabwe’s main airport has been officially renamed after President Robert Mugabe.

BBC

Harare International Airport will now be known as Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

A letter from the country’s aviation authorities advising of the name change was widely shared on Twitter in September.

The veteran leader, now 93 years old, has ruled the country since 1980.

