Zmbabwe has a history of violent elections, and as the 2018 pools beckon, a local NGO, Heal Zimbabwe Trust, will today convene a high-level policy dialogue meeting to map the road to a peaceful plebiscite.

The meeting, being held in Harare, will bring together key stakeholders, including representatives from independent commissions supporting democracy, NGOs and academia.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust director Rashid Mahiya said, “the main purpose of the meeting is to have all stakeholders in the peace building sector and responsible national institutions discuss ways to advance the implementation of a clear roadmap to peaceful 2018 elections after deliberating on possible scenarios in the political environment between now and immediately after the elections.”

” The dialogue will provide an opportunity to discuss the outcome and implications of past election violence recommendations by various missions and bodies, including SADC,” said Mahiya.

After the meeting, Heal Zimbabwe will launch a peaceful elections flagship Campaign dubbed ’13 Million voices for Peace’

Healzim plots road to peaceful polls : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...