Stay away from 2018 elections: Mzembi tells diplomats

Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi yesterday warned heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Zimbabwe against getting involved in Zimbabwe’s forthcoming 2018 elections, urging them to remain as impartial observers.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

Speaking during a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions at his Munhumutapa Building offices, Mzembi said: “I want to inform you that the election season beckons and I would urge you not to become referees and players at the same time.”

Mzembi said he would seek to give the country’s foreign policy a new thrust, building on successes and accomplishments of the past and realignments in other areas.

“My mandate is to pursue a comprehensive economic diplomacy thrust whose main tenets entail nurturing and consolidation of old friendships, rapprochement and re-engagement with erstwhile friends, seeking and opening new frontiers and creation of favourable economic conditions in order to make Zimbabwe the most attractive foreign investment destination,” he said.

Mzembi said he would be partnering with all diplomats in rolling out the mandate, and will be reaching out to Zimbabweans abroad and facilitating their participation in the economic activities of the country.

He also said the ministry would embark on a dynamic public diplomacy thrust where citizen diplomacy will have an active role.

Mzembi added that going forward it was important to note that diplomacy was not a journey for loners.

“Let’s forget the past and seek new honest relations based on our diverse realities for our mutual benefit, and keep a robust and focused dialogue all the time under all conditions.”

