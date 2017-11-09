Matobo land invaders to appear in Gwanda court

THE 99 Matobo villagers accused of illegally occupying Fox and Woolendale farms have been ordered to appear at the Gwanda Magistrates’ Court on November 29 for trial.

BY SILAS NKALA

The villagers were advised of the transfer of their case to Gwanda on Monday when they appeared before Kezi magistrate Arafat Kozanai.

The accused, who are being represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, were remanded out of custody.

Prosecutor Smart Tafireyi told the court that the villagers invaded Farm 17 and Woolendale Farm in Matobo in 2008 and 2013 before they were issued with eviction notices after the properties were gazetted as State land on May 16, 2014.

Last Thursday and Saturday, district lands officer Prosper Mhlanga enlisted the services of the police, who arrested the villagers after they defiantly remained on the two farms.

