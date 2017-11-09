Zamalek want Billiat

WARRIORS talisman Khama Billiat could be playing for Zamalek next year after the Egyptian giants yesterday publicly stated their desire to sign the winger when the transfer window re-opens in January.

BY HENRY MHARA

Billiat’s contract with South African side Mamelodi Sundowns expires next summer, and the player has declined to renew it.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane last month admitted that his team would lose their star player and are ready to cash in on him after negotiations for a new contract stalled.

Zamalek appear looking to capitalise on the contract stand-off between the two parties and snatch the highly talented forward.

The club’s assistant coach Tarek Yehia yesterday revealed that his club will attempt to lure the player in January and are confident they will sign him ahead of several clubs, some from the Gulf, who have also shown interest.

“Of course I wish to sign Khama Billiat for Zamalek. He is a great tactical player, who has a lot of individual skills too,” Yehia told local media.

“We will certainly try to sign him. If Zamalek president, Mortada Mansour, is determined to sign a player, he will bring him whatever the temptations of the Gulf clubs,” he added.

Billiat caught the eye of the Egyptians when he starred for Mamelodi Sundowns against Zamalek in last year’s Caf Champions League which the South African side went on to win, with the Warriors star scoring against the Whites in group-stage at Petrosport Stadium.

Billiat has been at the South African giants since 2013, scoring 39 goals and providing 37 assists in 125 appearances.

He guided them to two league titles, 2016 CAF Champions League title, Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout titles in 2015 and the 2017 CAF Super Cup.

While Billiat would prefer a move to Europe, it is understood that there is genuine interest for him from Saudi Arabian side, Al Nasir, who are also likely to put their bid in January.

He has in the past been linked with clubs in Belgium and England after he consistently played at a top level for his club.

Billiat was the star for Sundowns last year as they went all the way to conquer Africa and was nominated for the Caf Footballer of the Year award for players that ply their trade on the continent, an award which he surprisingly lost to teammate, goalkeeper Dennis Onyango.

He also took the Warriors to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon but even after a good performance at the tournament held in Gabon, Billiat has strangely remained holed up in South Africa.

In January, Billiat will be able to start negotiating with other clubs as he will have entered the last six months of his contract.

