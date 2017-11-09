Opinion:What causes moral decadence in our communities?

I often hear people claim that things have greatly changed in this generation, as compared to what they were in the days past. I tend to agree with this assumption as I also observe that “ubuntu” in general has decreased so much.

By Kilton Moyo

Some of the things we see and hear now were never heard of or seen in those good old days. They were a taboo and life was so beautiful. Communities were united and focused on being a community together going somewhere.

In those days your pain was community pain and how the people got along with each other was so much of a blessing. Every child was observed and nurtured in the community by the community.

Children were allowed to be children and would enjoy their childhood without fear. Home was a joy and the safest place to be.

Streets were safe and humans were more human and different from animals. But then what went wrong? Our communities are bleeding. The life span of humans is shortened. Worry and fear have substituted peace and joy. Parents are afraid of their children. Violence has become prevalent. Systems that served people yesterday are molesting people today.

Children are molested and we call it marriage. People prostitute themselves and we call it commercial sex work. People divorce and we call it their right. They kill and murder as they will. Witchcraft is business. We give excuses about everything everywhere. Men sexually violate men and it’s human rights. How can sin be human rights? What went wrong?

Where has such a level of moral decadence come from? Where were we while all this was happening? I am trying to show us where this came from and maybe we can correct things. The state of affairs in our communities cannot be allowed to go on like this. We just need to do something and do it now.

Where is all this moral decadence coming from?

Parental abandonment.

Many children are caught up in this trap where they have been left alone. Parents are too busy to be parents. Any child left alone will hurt themselves and shame the parent. So many excuses are given for this and we have just accepted it as the new normal. It is amazing how this generation accepts every wrong as right. Where are the parents? Maybe it’s high time they came home and be parents.

Family breakdown.

The breakdown of the family is now at crisis level and it seems like all authorities are not concerned about it. If the family cannot do what it was created to do, humanity will suffer the consequences. Children are left alone and are starved of intimacy and connection. The same with their parents, who are starved of intimacy and connection.

Parents are not connecting to each other and with their children. The family no longer gives the intimacy it should give. People now just stay together as individuals and not connected to each other. There is little coaching and teaching on moral values. Children learn by themselves from themselves.

Modern technology

This is one of the biggest problems of our day. Immorality is purchased by us parents into our homes and into the hands of our children. There is too much unprocessed information in the hands of children. They use this to form their habits. It is the only information they have as most of us parents are away or not sharing on anything at all. There is little guidance when it comes to the use of technology. It looks like the devil lives in technology.

Human greed

This is a breeding ground for immorality. Africa suffers from this trap. Our communities are victims of greediness. What do children do when parents are selfish and thinking of themselves?

What do communities do when political, religious, spiritual and traditional leadership, has suddenly become so greedy and evil? Human greed leads to disparities of wealth, driving people to corruption and immorality. This breeds violence, rape, sexually immorality, murder, suicide and many others.

My contention today is that we can all come to our senses to stop this moral degradation in our communities. This starts with you and me in our families. Can we go back to the roots, the godly roots and values of being family and doing all we should do? Beloved we cannot watch this rot.

We need action by all those who care about the welfare of humanity and our families. All human afflictions can be traced to the family roots. This means, therefore, we can correct this if we want to.

It is time to build our families for Christ is coming back soon.

