Serial vehicle battery, wheel thief jailed

A MARONDERA man, who had terrorised residents, breaking into their garages and stealing various vehicle parts, was on Tuesday sentenced to an effective four-year jail term by magistrate Jabulani Mzinyathi.

By Jairos Saunyama

Vengai Sanja (34), who was initially facing 15 counts of theft, was convicted on five counts after the State failed to produce enough evidence on the other counts.

According to court papers, on the first count, on April 10 this year, Sanja broke into Alick Kavasa’s home in Dombotombo and stole a car battery.

The following day, he stormed into Owen Mandiwanzira’s (35) house in Nyameni high-density suburb and stole a car wheel.

Using the same modus operandi, Sanja stole more batteries and wheels from various motorists as he struck at night.

Police received information that Sanja was behind the thefts.

They raided his home and recovered the stolen vehicle parts.

Lovemore Musariyarwa represented the State.

Like this: Like Loading...