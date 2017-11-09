A 36-YEAR-OLD Mutoko man was allegedly murdered by a mental patient after he refused to buy him a cigarette.

By Staff Reporter

Rodgers Manyore of Chipfiko village, under Chief Mutoko, was reportedly found in a pool of blood in his house.

Efforts to get a comment from police in Mashonaland East were fruitless yesterday.

According to information from a reliable source, on November 4, at around 11pm, the deceased was reportedly drinking beer at Makosa council bar with his friend Blessing Makowa.

It is reported that the accused, who is a suspected mental patient, asked the deceased to buy him a cigarette, but the latter refused and gave Manyore a pool token instead.

Manyore then left the bar and went home. It is reported that the accused then approached another villager asking for a torch, saying he wanted to see the person he had killed.

At around 2am, the following day, a neighbour, Prince Mhaka, heard some noise from Manyore’s house and went to check.

Mhaka found Manyore lying unconscious on the floor bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The matter was reported at Makosa Police, who attended the scene and took Manyore to All Souls Mission Hospital.

Manyore was later transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he died on admission.

At the scene, police discovered blood stains on the floor, a brick with blood clots and two teeth.

Man killed over cigarette : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...