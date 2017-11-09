DRC says poll pressure due to foreign ‘greed’ for cobalt

KINSHASA — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) yesterday said foreign “greed” for its cobalt lay behind the “malicious” pressures weighing on the country’s electoral process.

Reuters

The DRC is in the grip of a crisis over plans to hold presidential elections, which were delayed by President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to step down on the expiry of his second and final term last December.

Under a compromise deal, the vote was scheduled to take place this year.

But on October 12, the country’s electoral commission said logistical problems in violence-troubled regions made it impossible to hold the elections before early 2019.

After the United States demanded the vote be held next year, the commission last week said the election would take place on December 23, 2018.

Government spokesman Lambert Mende yesterday condemned what he called “an avalanche of external pressures on (DRC’s) electoral process.”

