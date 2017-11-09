ZANU PF legislator for Silobela, Manoki Mpofu had to flee from angry villagers last week after they allegedly threatened to beat him up on allegations of interfering in the distribution of government-sourced agricultural inputs.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Donsa ward 29 councillor Willard Moyo confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying the problem started when the legislator accused him of embezzling part of the money collected from villagers to cover transport costs for the inputs.

The Member of Parliament then allegedly attempted to take over the distribution process, before the villagers intervened and chased him away.

He said the MP later came back in the company of riot police officers, who allegedly advised them to resolve the matter amicably.

“I don’t discriminate against anyone in as far as farming inputs distribution programme is concerned and the money paid by villagers was meant to cover transport costs. He accuses me of having embezzled funds and says the villagers should not pay anything as this is a government programme. Other wards have not received their share due to lack of transport,’’ Moyo said.

Contacted for comment, Mpofu blasted Moyo labelling him a fool.

“That councillor is a ‘fool’, the whole issue was mob psychology and is the work of politicians, he wants to embezzle people’s money. I told him to reimburse villagers their money, as the $2,50 paid by each villager was too much,” Mpofu said.

“He was saying the other money was for his own transport and for photocopying which is too much. He cannot make villagers pay such an amount from Kwekwe to Donsa.”

Mpofu accused Moyo of distributing the inputs in a partisan manner.

Zanu PF MP runs for dear life : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...