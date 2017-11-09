MDC-T blasts police for desecrating Ndebele cultural rites

THE MDC-T Bulawayo youth executive yesterday accused police of desecrating on cultural and ritual rights of the people of Matabeleland, following the arrest of self-imposed Ndebele King Mzilikazi II Stanley Raphael Khumalo on Monday for organising inxwala, a rainmaking ceremony.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Khumalo spent a night detained at Bulawayo Central Police Station following his arrest on charges of organising a rainmaking ceremony without police clearance, in line with the Public Order and Security Act.

The self-imposed Ndebele King was fined $5 along with 41 others for criminal nuisance, but the MDC-T Bulawayo youth executive said the arrest showed disrespect for “other people’s cultural rights”.

“It is with great concern to note the continued use of oppressive laws that were adopted from the Ian Smith regime to oppress the majority blacks is now used as a tool to deny the people of Matabeleland their space to practise and enjoy their culture/rituals,” said MDC-T provincial youth spokesperson, Alfred Dzirutwe said.

“The continued intimidation and arrest of the people of this region under the pretext of enforcing the so-called law cannot continue unabated as it is an infringement of the Constitution, which allows for diverse cultural norms and practices”

Dzirutwe said people should not be cowed from exercising their constitutional rights.

“The arrest and subsequent detention of these people is a sign of a regime that is so desperate to see its citizens living in constant fear.

“We call upon the authorities to stop fanning tribalism through these senseless arbitrary arrests and random selective abuse. As the youth assembly we envisage a united nation with diverse cultural norms which should be embraced by all and oppressed by none.”

The self-imposed Ndebele king’s spokesperson, Greater Sibanda, said Khumalo would defy police threats and go ahead with the ceremony.

