Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa’s Zimbabwe debut ends in defeat

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa’s international debut ended in defeat as Zimbabwe lost 1-0 to Lesotho.

Darikwa was in the starting XI as Zimbabwe were beaten by a stoppage time goal in the friendly at the Sesotho Stadium in Maseru, Lesotho.

The 25-year-old was raised in Nottingham but qualifies for the Warriors through his father.

In January he said he would be keen to play for Zimbabwe when he was still a Burnley player.

Darikwa joined Forest for £2m in the summer from the Premier League side.

He has featured 15 times but lost his place at right-back to Eric Lichaj until an injury to Armand Traore saw Lichaj move to left-back, giving Darikwa a chance to return to the side.

