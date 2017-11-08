Mugabe says fired deputy plotted to take power

Zimbabwe’s president says he fired his longtime ally for scheming to take power, including by consulting witch doctors.

President Robert Mugabe spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since dismissing Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been seen as Mugabe’s potential successor. Now Mugabe’s wife appears poised for the role.

The 93-year-old Mugabe told thousands of cheering supporters that Mnangagwa had plotted to take over since becoming a vice president in 2014.

Mnangagwa replaced Joice Mujuru, who had been ousted and accused by Mugabe of using witchcraft to take power.

“We have kicked him out for the same reasons,” Mugabe said of Mnangagwa.

First lady Grace Mugabe has been endorsed by ruling party organs to take over from Mnangagwa as vice president, which puts her in prime position to succeed her husband.

