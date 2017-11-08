MDC Alliance sticks with Tsvangirai

THE MDC Alliance yesterday vowed to stick with its presidential candidate Morgan Tsvangirai and take advantage of the nasty fights within the ruling Zanu PF party to wrest power from President Robert Mugabe in next year’s general elections, despite his poor health.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday following a voter registration campaign blitz in the capital, MDC Alliance principals said Zanu PF was in its final stages of self-destruction and they would seize the opportunity to remove it from power at next year’s harmonised elections.

The blitz was led by coalition spokesperson Welshman Ncube (MDC), MDC-T deputy president Nelson Chamisa, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, ZimPF’s Agrippa Mutambara, PDP’s Tendai Biti and Mathius Guchutu.

Concerning Tsvangirai, Ncube said they were optimistic that the former Prime Minister would be back on the driving seat soon to “finish off Zanu PF”.

“Of course, the absence of our candidate affects our momentum but he is our best foot forward, our chief campaigner, our chief mobiliser so his presence is important,” he said.

“The reality is that he is unwell at the moment and we would rather have him recuperate fully and rest so that by the time he joins us he is fully recovered to be able to lead from the front. We are not anywhere in a conversation about changing our candidate or reconsidering.

“When we made the decision that he is our best foot forward he was already unwell, we were clear about that and we believe that he will heal soon and be with us soon.”

Turning to Zanu PF wars, Ncube said: “In the middle of all of these, you will expect that you will have a government which will devote its energies to addressing these bread and butter issues which face our people, but we don’t have such a government.

“We are all glued to the apparent soap opera that is taking place in Zanu PF which has now all sorts of ugly heads manifesting themselves, the ugly heads of tribalism, potential military security action being taken in light of the failure to manage the political crisis.”

Biti said the MDC Alliance would remain focused on preparations for the 2018 elections and would not allow Zanu PF factional fights distract them.

