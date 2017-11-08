Winky D, Jah Prayzah for Miss Tourism

TOP music acts Winky D and Jah Prayzah have been roped in to spice up the 2017 edition of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe grand finale at Harare International Conference Centre on December 9.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The two artistes, who are some of the country’s biggest crowd pullers in the entertainment industry, will perform alongside songbird Ammara Brown.

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe spokesperson, Spencer Manyemba yesterday confirmed that apart from the modelling extravaganza, Winky D and Jah Prayzah will entertain guests at the pageant final, whose preparations are now at an advanced stage.

“We are happy with our preparations, which I can say are going according to script as this Saturday, we will be hosting our Masquerade Ball Fundraising dinner at Rainbow Hotel in Harare,” he said.

Manyemba said tables for the fundraising dinner are pegged at $1 000, $3 000 and $5 000 for 10, while individual seats are also available.

He said 20 of the country’s most beautiful young women have been selected after vigorous auditions and will be going into the boot camp from November 25 to December 10.

“Our judges have already selected the 20 contestants after our auditions which were also conducted online give a chance to those in the diaspora namely China, South Africa and India,” he said.

While traditional pageants are biased towards taller and slimmer women, Manyemba said “contestants do not necessarily have to be tall and slim”.

“Although beauty and appearance are key factors for the pageant, contestants, however, do not necessarily have to be tall and slim, as we seek to find a true ambassador for Zimbabwe and to promote projects for the girl child,” he said.

He said tickets for the grand finale are selling at $10 ordinary and $30 VIP, while for students they have reduced them to $8 for the ordinary ticket.

