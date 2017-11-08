Mugabe due to address rally

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe is due to address thousands of his supporters for the first time since he sacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The rally comes ahead of a meeting of the ruling Zanu-PF’s powerful politiburo committee, which is expected to “seal the fate” of Mr Mnangagwa, the state-run Herald newspaper reports, without elaborating.

Mr Mugabe’s wife, Grace, has called for Mr Mnangagwa’s expulsion from the party.

He was her main Zanu-PF rival in the battle to succeed Mr Mugabe, 93.

Mrs Mugabe is at the rally in the capital, Harare. Her supporters have been showing their loyalty to her after many party structures nominated her for the post of vice-president.

