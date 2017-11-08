FC PLATINUM will seek to score more goals and improve on their goal difference as they seek to dislodge Ngezi Platinum Stars from the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table in their riveting run-in, which also involves Dynamos and Chicken Inn, who are two and four points behind the platinum miners respectively.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Both FC Platinum and Ngezi have amassed 63 points to date, but the latter have a superior goal difference of 25 compared to Norman Mapeza’s side, whose difference is 21.

Pure Platinum fired three past Sunday Chidzambwa’s ZPC Kariba over the weekend and Mapeza knows it may all come down to goal difference in the end, which he wants to improve on.

He believes his side can eat into the advantage that Ngezi have.

“We can catch up with Ngezi Platinum if we keep on scoring goals. We want goals in every game we play, but at the moment, collecting maximum points is also a priority,” the FC Platinum mentor said.

“With the log standings, we can’t afford to drop points. We still have massive games ahead for us. We believe this is our year and we can do it.

“We should focus on the next games and ensure that we win. It’s still game on for every team that is vying of the title.”

Both the Platinum sides are on 63 points after recording crucial victories over the weekend, while a win over Chapungu saw Dynamos propel to third position with 61 points and Chicken Inn, who are on 59 points respectively.

In their next assignment, Mapeza’s charges head to Bulawayo, where they will take on relegated Tsholotsho FC before they welcome log leaders Ngezi Platinum in a potentially decisive encounter that could seal both sides’ fate for grabbing the league crown.

We need more goals: Mapeza : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...