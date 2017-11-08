Sibanda, Ndebele to share stage

THE rivalry between two Ndolwane Super Sounds stars — Martin Sibanda and Charles Ndebele — will be tested on stage during a book Expo scheduled for Hillbrow Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 15.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Dubbed Clash of the Titans, the show is meant to celebrate the launch of the biography of Mthabisi Nkiwane of Green World in South Africa.

Show organiser, Phakama Nkomo, told NewsDay that the show was just a temporary stage reunion, following calls from the artistes’ fans to see the two perform together.

“Ndolwane Super Sounds is a big brand celebrated by many Zimbabweans. We felt it’s not only about business to us but for the people at large as their fans have been dying for this kind of show,” he said, adding that it was not easy to get the two artistes to agree to the show.

He described the artistes as “great professionals” who understood that music was a business.

Sibanda’s manager, Thandazani Nyoni, said the show was not a reunion but a performance, just like a combined show with any other artistes.

“This show comes after numerous requests by fans, who want to see us sharing a stage or doing something together,” he said.

“We have no plans of working together at the moment and we shall see if the need arises, otherwise it is business as usual.”

