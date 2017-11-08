Zimpost goes digital

State-owned postal services Zimpost, is going digital and will introduce new products as it moves to transform itself into a virtual entity, an executive said yesterday.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

Zimpost acting managing director, Sifundo Moyo told journalists at the launch of a Christmas promotion in Harare that work was underway to drive the transformation agenda.

“We are working on a lot of exciting information communication and technology-based services, which we are going to be rolling out in the near future and we want to afford our customers the opportunity of visiting the post office physically as well as virtual. We want our customers to be able to appreciate all the services that we offer as a post office without even coming to the post office, accessing us through the internet, what we call the virtual post office,” Moyo said.

For a long time, Zimpost has been known as a postal entity. It lost that business at the advent of technology which has seen people drastically cutting down on letter writing, resorting to electronic methods like e-mails and WhatsApp messages.

Moyo said the promotion, dubbed Christmas Yadirwa Sugar/Christmas Isithelwe Itshukela, was a means of going back to the market to remind our “customers that we are there”.

He said the company was preparing ground ahead of the launch of a virtual post office.

Moyo said Zimpost was computerising its counter services and back office activities.

“In the next few weeks, we are rolling out our counter solutions,” he said, adding that the company would provide customers with a world class service.

“It is essential to get the right technology to meet the needs of the customers. We believe that we will keep pace with the changes in technology.” Zimpost has partnered with NetOne, Telecel and POSB for the promotion. One needs to buy airtime of $20 to participate in the promotion. For POSB, depositors need to make a deposit of $50 to enter the competition.

Zimpost said customers who transfer $20 on Zipcash and buy stationery of at least $5 would also qualify to participate in the promotion which runs up to January 12. The grand draw is on January 26, 2018.

