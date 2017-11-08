AMHVoices: Zanu PF Mugabe’s family project

In response to Who is the bogeyman, Mnangagwa or Mugabe? I think we are already polarised because we have many opposition parties.

By Tinotenda Samukange,Online

Right now what needs to be done is to rally behind one opposition party and deal with this huge monster in the house. Zanu PF is President Robert Mugabe’s family project that’s what people don’t know.

Everyone in that party wants it dead like yesterday which is why Mugabe and wife are firing everyone from their family project. Next to be booted out is Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko then Bellarmine Chatunga becomes the third. Watch the space.

RESPONSE FROM OUR READERS

In response to Watch official video of Mnangagwa’s sacking, Pamire PaChiweshe says: Whether Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was to be sacked or he was to stay is one and the same thing. There is no better devil because they are all the same. Mnangagwa’s axing will not help any of Zimbabwe’s challenges, if not benefit Zanu PF and G40 only. Mnangagwa should join MDC Alliance because that is where everyone’s hope is now.

Nokuda says: They should have done this instead of humiliating him at rallies. There is no need to insult people like that. The next step is to remove him from the party at congress next month.

Emmerson Mnangagwa caught on camera praying with one eye open

Small Ngwena says: It’s funny though that former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa crafted the laws that give President Robert Mugabe absolute powers and now those powers have been used against him. If you live by the sword, you die by the sword. More popcorn for us who are watching from the big screen because this circus is about to get interesting.

In response to Breaking: Mnangagwa fired, Viola says: Who cares about a post in a sinking government. This government is going. A new government is coming. Former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa must now concentrate on party consolidation. There is no going back now, no sympathy for Zanu PF anymore. The country needs movement.

Malcom says: The government should focus on the real issues affecting this country and not Zanu PF internal squabbles. Where are the answers to our ailing economy? Who cares about their squabbles? Once again, the ruling party is dribbling us and the people are being distracted from real issues.

ALFI says: Karma’s way of dealing with people. Former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was part of those who saw the downfall of his predecessor Joice Mujuru and now the same baton has worked against him.

Mandiitawepi Chimene In response to Chimene claims exposed Tsholotsho Declaration plan, Abbie Makiwa says: Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene is lying. Why has she been quiet all along and wants to start talking about it now? She’s just trying to claim credit for nothing.

Like this: Like Loading...