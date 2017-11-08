JUST IN: Amathambo Ezinyoka video champions humanity

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

SHE might be thousands miles away from home, but that has not stopped United Kingdom based Maskandi queen, Sisasenkosi to release a scintillating Amathamb` Ezinyoka video which celebrates her traditional background.

The video features Iluba Lemvelo, Ishmael Muvingi, Martin Khumalo and Faith Moyo dressed in traditional Ndebele costumes making it clear that the Amahlolanyama hit maker is an African princess proud of her origins.

Amathambo Ezinyoka which means bones of snakes, is a traditional song from yester yearm which the singer fused with maskandi sound. The video was shot and directed by Tswareli Mothobe who also worked on Sisa`s Amahlolanyama video.

“The video portrays Ndebele traditional culture. Amathambo Ezinyoka refers to snake bones given to one to be a seer. I am a traditional person who is very passionate about learning and understanding my roots. Being far away from home will never change my love for culture. I will remain a Maskandi queen for life,” she said.

Sisa said the video will make people to be passionate about their origins.

“When your heritage is all you can offer the world you have to make it count. From deep down to the green valleys of eMatojeni, I introduce to you the songs from my forefathers, used in many traditional ceremonies of the Ndebele people,” she said.

In the video, Sisa is helped by fellow strangers when she faints, and she said that particular scene urged people to care for each other.

“People should be proud of their history and also champion humanity. As Africans, we need to stand up for our culture and be a united front that is ready to defend its cultural traditions,” she said.

Sisa thanked her Zimbabwe manager Desmond Ntini for making the project a reality.

“Ntini is the most humble person. I am honoured to have him as my manager. We need more people like him for the development of arts industry,” he said.

Sisa aged her followers to purchase her music online and buy CDs so that she can also benefit from her music.

“Fans can by CDs at Carol’s Sports Shop opposite the Chronicle and they can also purchase the songs from Thandolwethu on Itunes, Google play, CD Baby and any other online stores,” she added.

Amathambo Ezinyoka is part of Sisa`s debut album Thandolwethu which consists of six songs and two instrumentals and features talented local Maskandi artistes namely Sifiso Mkhize with Abafana BakaKhansela, Gearbox with Abafana Bakamola, Clement Ndebele, Christopher Moyo and Muzomkhulu Ndlovu. Fans can follow her on Facebook as Sisa Senkosi. @NcubeBhekumuzi

