Chidzambwa to coach Warriors Legends

THE Zimbabwe Football Association has named a 33-man squad of Warriors legends that will play against Barcelona Legends at the National Sports Stadium in an international exhibition match on Sunday.

BY STAFF REPORTER

1980 Soccer Star of the Year David Mandigora and Rahman Gumbo will be assistants to coach Sunday Chidzambwa, while Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya has been named as the chief liaison officer, with Ernest Maphepha Sibanda being the team manager.

Some of the names in the squad include former Warriors captains Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari, who both had lengthy spells in England playing for various teams both in the topflight and the second-tier league.

Some of the names in the squad are now based outside the country and it remains to be seen if they will be able to travel for the exhibition match.

Among those are former goalkeepers Japhet Muparutsa and Muzondiwa Mugadza as well as ex-defender Kaitano Tembo, who now works for South Africa’s Supersport.

The match, which is being organised by Zifa and the Sports ministry, is aimed at marketing Zimbabwe as a perfect tourist destination.

Gate charges have been pegged at $2 for the cheapest ticket, while there are also tickets for $10 and $50 for VVIP enclosure.

Barcelona Legends will lineup, among others, former Brazil strikers Rivaldo and Ronaldinho as well as former Holland forward Patrick Kluivert.

Ex-Portungal midfielder Deco and Spain’s Gazika Mandietta are in the squad, while local fans will also be able to see Frenchman Eric Abidal live in action.

ZIMBABWE LEGENDS SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Brena Msiska, Muzondiwa Mugadza, Gift Muzadzi, Japhet Mparutsa

Defenders: Ephraim Chawanda, Engelbrecht Dinha, Charles Yohane, Dumisani Mpofu, Dezzy Kapenya, Bekhithemba Ndlovu, Innocent Chikoya, Harrington Shereni, Thulani Biya Ncube, Norman Mapeza, Kaitano Tembo

Midfielders: Calisto Pasuwa, Lloyd Chitembwe, Johannes Ngodzo, Kennedy Nagoli, Moses Chunga, Esrom Nyandoro, Tinashe Nengomasha, Joel Lupahla, Desmond Maringwa

Strikers: Edward Sadomba, Agent Sawu, Zenzo Moyo, Benjani Mwaruwari, Peter Ndlovu, Madinda Ndlovu, William Mugeyi, Wilfred Mugeyi, Ian Gorowa.

Technical team: Sunday Chidzambwa (head coach), Rahman Gumbo, David Mandigora (assiatant coaches)

Physiotherapist: Kilian Kadye

Team doctor: Dr Nick Munyonga

Chief liaison officer: Prophet Walter Magaya

Team manager: Ernest Maphepha Sibanda

