Zim urged to quicken ease of doing business reforms

ZIMBABWE must not sit on its laurels, but has to move with speed in implementing the ease of doing business reforms, analysts have said.

By FIDELITY MHLANGA

This comes after the country moved two places up the ladder to 159 from 161 on the ease of doing business, according to the World Bank’s 2018 report.

The report showed that the country’s distance to frontier (DTF) rose from 47,67 points to 48,47 this year. An economy’s DTF is reflected on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 represents the lowest performance and 100 the highest.

In 2016, the country was ranked 157 out of 190 countries.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Christopher Mugaga told NewsDay, government should increase efforts to deal with issues of corruption, nepotism and inefficiencies.

“It’s a step in the right direction given that most countries are now working towards the ease of doing business. Let’s continue with the effort, but if corruption, nepotism and inefficiencies in utilities are there, we won’t be able to deal with the problem.

If you look at it we are importing electricity from South Africa. Such vulnerability impacts on the ease of doing business,” he said.

Zimbabwe, according to the report, cut or simplified post registration procedures (tax registration, social security registration, licensing) along with other countries such as the Bahamas, Brunei Darussalam, Greece, India, Iraq, Kenya, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malta, Niger, Tajikistan and Thailand.

In 2016, Zimbabwe launched an official website that includes a list of documents and fees required to complete a land transaction, as well as a specific time frame for delivering legally-binding documents proving property ownership.

The country made starting a business easier by eliminating the requirement to advertise applications for a business licence. Despite that, Zimbabwe was ranked 180 out of 190 in the starting business category.

Zimbabwe improved access to credit information by launching a new credit registry. However, credit scoring was discontinued.

Economist, Clemence Machadu said it was a pity that the country was ranked poorly in starting a business in the country.

“I will simply highlight one indicator where we recorded the worst performance, which is the starting a business ranking, where we were 180 out 190. We are almost at the bottom. There is a problem when stopping a business takes very little time than starting one. So what message are we sending to investors out there? Come and start your businesses here, where the very starting is virtually impossible? This calls for the different functionaries of government to invest more commitment towards ensuring that we expeditiously do all that it takes, so that reforms are done to improve our image to investors,” he said.

Machadu said moving two places in the positive territory was not worth celebrating for a “country that is deliberately running with reforms to improve the ease of doing business, as well as accelerating the implementation of certain projects through the Rapid Results Initiative”.

Mauritius is the highest ranked economy in sub-Saharan Africa at 25. Other economies in the region that performed well on the ease of doing business rankings are Rwanda (41), Kenya (80), Botswana (81) and South Africa (82).

Econometer Global capital economist, Tinashe Kaduwo weighed in saying he expected the country’s ranking to slide to the negative territory, as there were so many factors impeding on the ease of doing business.

“That’s not a significant improvement, only two places in the right direction. Starting a business remains cumbersome despite government effort. I was expecting the ranking to worsen as infrastructure continues to be the major deterrent to business coupled with foreign currency shortages and restrictive regulatory environment. However, government efforts through Zimbabwe Investment Authority are slowly bearing positive results but we still have a long way to go,” he said.

Zimbabwe sees reform as a magnet to attract foreign investors. The country has been struggling to attract investment, due to policy inconsistency and bottlenecks associated with doing business in the country.

Foreign direct investment has been giving the country a wide berth, with inflows at $319 million last year from $421 million in 2015.

The ease of doing business is part of a reform package meant to improve the performance of the public sector and service delivery to the citizens and investors. The reforms’ main thrust is to improve the investment climate in Zimbabwe by

addressing the institutional, administrative and legislative challenges that affect local and foreign investment.

Like this: Like Loading...