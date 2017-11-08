Chegutu to raise $1,2m for water

CHEGUTU town council has proposed a $6 million 2018 budget which is focused on improving water and sewage reticulation among other service delivery priorities.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Mayor Leo Gwanzura said of the $6m budget, $1,2m would be used to rehabilitate obsolete water infrastructure.

“We are losing more than 50% of treated water before it even reaches our consumers and of the 50% that is delivered, we lose another 50% owing to antiquated billing systems. As it stands, we are operating a water account at a loss,” he said.

Chegutu revenue collections have taken a knock, from an estimated $500 000, council is collecting only $230 000 per month, with $120 000 going towards salaries, according to Gwanzura.

He said fixing the water account would turn around the fortunes of the struggling town council, which, however, has one of the best road networks in the country.

The town now has an almost pothole-free central business district after undertaking three months of intensive road resurfacing and rehabilitation of close to $1m.

The local authority has so far tarred 4,2km and is now working on a 1,2 km stretch of its commercial artery Station Street, which works are expected to be completed in three weeks.

Although government projects a kilometre of road to cost $3m, Chegutu will pour $400 000 into the 1,2km stretch to complete the road works.

Gwanzura said council had mobilised its own resources to ensure that its road network was in mint condition in an effort to attract investors.

“A good road network will attract investors and will show the world that we are ready for business. We will soon be moving to resurface roads in the high-density area,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...