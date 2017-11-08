Kariba boat ‘accident’ a civil protection simulation

Kariba residents and those afar were kept guessing how many people could have died when a boat “sunk” in Lake Kariba recently.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Many people were relieved when news filtered that it was not an accident, but a civil protection simulation.

Civil protection simulation is a dummy accident done to check the preparedness of the disaster by the Civil Protection Unit.

Kariba district administrator Witness Kufa allayed fears that many people could have died in the lake mishap.

“Don’t worry, it wasn’t a genuine accident. We call it civil protection simulation to gauge ourselves on how prepared we are for a disaster and this includes time taken to reach at the scene and time taken to rescue those in danger. Besides, there were only two people in the boat,” he

explained.

Kufa said the two people used in the simulation were rescued without anyone hurt.

