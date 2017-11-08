Fake Zvishavane building inspector gets community service for forgery

A MAN from Maglas Township in Zvishavane has been sentenced to 10 months in jail for forging a town council inspector’s signature to approve the foundation level of a house.

BY SILAS NKALA

Lazarus Shoko pleaded guilty to forgery charges when he appeared before Zvishavane resident magistrate Shepherd Mjanja on Monday. The magistrate convicted and sentenced him to 10 months in prison. Four months were suspended for five years on condition good behaviour.

The remaining six months were suspended on condition he completes 210 hours of community service at the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Courts.

It is the State’s case that on October 23, town inspector, Pilate Gaba was approached by Thokozani Ncube who wanted to have her building inspected. When the inspector went to the site to see the property, he requested for the inspection form.

Ncube produced the foundation level inspection form and Gaba discovered that it had a forged signature. He interrogated Ncube, who later revealed that the form was signed by Shoko. This led to Shoko’s arrest.

