Byo Zanu PF youths trial to kick off month end

THE trial for six Zanu PF youths accused of causing violent clashes that occurred at the ruling party’s Bulawayo provincial offices in May this year will kick off this month end.

BY SILAS NKALA

Hardlife Ndlovu (31), Butholezwe Ngwenya (35), Cosmas Ncube (39), Maqhawe Sibanda (33), Hilda Ncube (22) and Khulani Prince Ncube (25) were arrested for violence committed at the party offices on May 21.

The accused were nabbed soon after the clashes and were released after Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko then Acting President reportedly stormed the Bulawayo Central Police Station and ordered their release.

According to court details, their trial has been set for November 30.

The youths stand accused of blocking former provincial youth leader Magura Charumbira from entering the main gate.

They allegedly later dragged Charumbira inside the premises and assaulted him with a sjambok all over the body before stabbing him once on the head.

Their appearance in court came after their rivals, Charumbira, Mabutho Moyo (32), Davis Muhambi (35) Abigail Nyamunga (53), Edward Ndlovu, Cephas Ncube (59), Juliet Sibanda (55) and Luke Mpofu (64) had already been charged with various offences ranging from malicious damage to property, assault and criminal insult on war veterans official George Mlala and provincial youth chairperson Anna Makgohloa.

