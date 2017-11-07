New arts festival launched

THE Zimbabwe Arts Festival (ZARTS) was launched at a colourful ceremony at the Zimbabwe National Gallery on Saturday night, with the inaugural edition of the two-day event scheduled for December 8 to 9 at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO/CALVIN MAHACHI

The brainchild of Rumbidzai Mudenge, who is the director of Bumris Entertainment, the festival was meant to cater for different genres of art including music, spoken word, graphic design and martial arts.

“It is the vision of my company to have the Zimbabwe Arts Festival as a refreshing platform where all artists of Zimbabwean decent, locally and globally, can show their fellow Zimbabweans at home what they have been creating,” Mudenge said.

Mudenge said the initiative was also meant to provide a platform for the best and upcoming artists to showcase their talents without the dilution of any foreign acts.

“Zimbabwe Arts Festival is a platform to showcase all forms of Zimbabwean talent across the country. I have observed that there are many events but we celebrate talents from other countries, so this festival is one of the first-ever Zimbabwean festivals where we honour Zimbabwean artists from all genres,” she said, adding that the festival was aimed at creating diversity within the arts industry.

Mudenge said it was important to celebrate all arts genres.

Several artistes including Chikwata 263, Xtra Large, Ba Shupi, Trevor Dongo, Dhadza D and Queen Mashie took turns to entertain patrons at the launch of the festival.

