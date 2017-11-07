Zimbabweans await fired Mnangagwa’s next move

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has fired his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of being disloyal.

The decision removes one of the leading contenders to become Mugabe’s successor, amid speculation the president is preparing his wife to take over instead.

Many are now questioning how the firing of Mnangagwa, who is still an influential figure, will affect the country.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Harare.

