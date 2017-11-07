Mnangagwa breaks silence over dismissal

Former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has broken his silence over his dismissal yesterday.

In a short tweet on his page, Mnangagwa said he is going to redirect the trajectory of the country.

“am touched& humbled by the overwhelming messages of solidarity from fmr colleagues, international diplomats &you the citizens. thank you,” he tweeted.

“i have an inherent passion to serve my country so be assured of my pledge to play my part in redirecting the trajectory of our country.”

Related

Like this: Like Loading...