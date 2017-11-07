Feedback from readers

In response to Mugabe must manage succession well to ensure stability, ELIASHA says: It’s too late for the succession thing First Lady Grace Mugabe has jumped into the driving seat, tough luck for those who still do not want to register to vote, it will be Grace’s post in 2018, if we continue sleeping.

Compiled by Tinotenda Samukange

In response to Mnangagwa, wife denied Gushungo ice cream, LAZY BOY says: Who cares about ice cream which costs R5? Anyway the great Lacoste leader Emmerson Mnangagwa should have respected the will of the people in the 2008 elections. All you have laboured for all these years is finally bearing fruit. Even though I feel sorry for Mnangagwa, it’s sad indeed because you let the nation down by protecting the monster.

CHARLES CHARINGENO says: That is real politics. Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with the aid of the military, perpetuated the illegal rule of President Robert Mugabe hoping that they would get the throne when he exits the scene. Now Mugabe wants to leave his wife First Lady Grace on the throne. This old man has no permanent friends. He is now protecting the interests of his family, period!

IN response to Mnangagwa out − Grace, Sagitarr says: It was never funny from the beginning. Zanu PF is a party of liars. They smile at each other while hiding knives in their “cloaks”. They ululate at one of them’s promotion and ululate and the same person’s downfall the next day. They call you a “hero” today and tomorrow you will be a villain. All of them need cleansing. They are creating a huge hell in Zimbabwe not only for the ruled, but for themselves and their descendants. They are so power-drunk they under-estimate the anger out there.

TRUTH says: First Lady Grace Mugabe’s shallow mindedness has stripped the Office of the President of all it’s dignity right to the very last ounce. Well done Bulawayo, husband and wife are so used to abusing others without the right of reply, at least this time they got a taste of their own medicine.

ELIASHA says: Go on First Lady Grace and fire all the army generals before you become the President. These army generals told the entire nation that they won’t salute anyone who never participated in the liberation struggle. After that, get rid of all the bootlickers (those who call your husband “Cremora, God or Jesus”. There are plenty of educated fools and cowards in the country and this will give Grace an advantage to get a presidential post. Hurricane Grace!

