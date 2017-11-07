UAE Cricket to play Zim A in Dubai

DUBAI — The Emirates Cricket Board announced today that the UAE Men’s side will play in a five-day 50-over match series against Zimbabwe A, in Dubai, starting on Thursday, November 9 and ending on Saturday, November 18.

Waleed Bukhatir, Emirates Cricket board member and chief selector, said, “As our men’s team begin what is a very intensive match calendar, it is imperative that they continue to be exposed to various competitive preparation matches, ones that will challenge both their physical and mental approach to managing match-day situations.”

“We are delighted to host the Zimbabwe A side for this series, and believe it will be a thrilling encounter and provide our players with a solid platform for their continued growth. Also, our management team is in the final stages of planning some interactive coaching sessions and activities which, alongside the action, will entertain and engage spectators. We look forward to sharing these activities very soon.”

Four matches, including the final match, will be played at the ICC Academy with one match played at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. Day matches will commence at 9:30 and will be played on November 9, 11 and 18 at the ICC Academy.

Two “day-night” games starting at 2pm will be played, one on Monday, November 13, at the Dubai International Stadium, and the other on Thursday, November 16, at the ICC Academy. — Online

Like this: Like Loading...