Mudede seeks to evict four families

REGISTRAR-GENERAL Tobaiwa Tonneth Mudede has filed for an eviction order against four families he accuses of invading his farm in Whitecliff, Harare.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Mudede claimed he jointly bought the 1 237-hectare property with Naume Benjamin in December 1998 and later subdivided it into residential stands before the illegal settlers moved

in.

In his application filed on November 1 this year, Mudede cited Theresa Bvunzawabaya, Julio Nherera, Jack Summy and Juda Chisose as respondents.

“This is an application to seek eviction of Bvunzawabaya, Nherera, Summy and Chisose who are unlawfully occupying our land in Whitecliff. The second applicant and I are joint owners of a piece of land known as Stand 35, Whitecliff Township of Whitecliff, measuring 1 237 hectares. We hold ownership to this land under Deed of Transfer number 3383/12,” Mudede said.

“The second applicant (Benjamin) and I acquired this immovable property for investment purposes. So there was no rush for us to effect improvements. Sometime towards the end of last year, it was brought to our attention that some illegal structures had been erected on our land.

“The second applicant and I attempted to get in touch with the persons mentioned in the land surveyors’ report. Unfortunately, it turned out that the details given to the land surveyors were false . . .the second applicant and I have instructed the Deputy Sheriff to deliver letters to the occupants at Stand 35 Whitecliff Township of Whitecliff,” he said.

“We have never allowed anyone to use our land. These people are occupying our land without our consent or permission. We are therefore praying for an order that they be evicted and they remove their structures failing which the Deputy Sheriff be allowed to do the same.”

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

