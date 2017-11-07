Sibiya engages Mgazi on third album

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED gospel musician Victor Sibiya has engaged veteran producer and musician, Jonathan Mgazi, on his third album,

New Day, which was released last week.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The 37-year-old singer returned to music with the seven-track album after a 10-year sabbatical since the release of his second album, Topa Mbiri, in 2007.

Sibiya told NewsDay that he engaged Mgazi because of their long working history as his producer.

“I engaged Mgazi because he is the first producer I worked with. He knows my sound and how to bring the best out of me. He featured on six tracks on the album and it feels good to work with such an artiste,” he said.

“He did lead vocals on one of the songs, while doing some back-to-back lead vocals on some of the songs.”

The album — which was recorded at MJ Studios — carries the tracks Masvingo EJericho, Power of Prayer, Jesu Ouya, Hatinete Kurumbidza, Topa Mbiri, Muri Mwari and the title track.

Sibiya said he took a 10-year break to learn more about music and to perfect his skills in order to produce quality music.

“I realised I needed time to perfect my art and learn all the necessary things before going into the studio again. I am currently under the mentorship of Willis Watafi. I want to produce quality music,” he said.

Sibiya started writing songs at a tender age before joining the Celebration Choir in 2004 and took part in the recording of Change the World album. He released his debut album Ishe Vanoziva in 2003.

He learnt to play the piano in 2001 under the tutelage of Fungai Kachasu at Worship Music Academy before doing bass guitar lessons at Celebration School of Arts under the guidance of Dominic Benson in 2005.

