Ndiraya banks on international break

NGEZI Platinum Stars, coach Tonderai Ndiraya is confident that his key players who have missed recent matches will be available for the last three crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer League ties, especially against Chicken Inn and FC Platinum.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Midfielder Xolisani Moyo picked up a knock in the win against Bantu Rovers at Luveve on Sunday while Terrance Dzvukamanja missed the tie after sustaining an injury at training last week with skipper Partson Jaure and Dominic Mukandi having been on the sidelines also due to injury.

In their next game, they face Chicken Inn at home before travelling to Mandava for FC Platinum and finishing off with Triangle back home at Baobab in the quest for the first league title.

After the Bantu Rovers match, which took them back in the driving seat, Ndiraya hopes all his key players including Moyo will be available in the next two games.

“The fact that we have the upcoming international break gives him (Moyo) enough time to recover for the next match. Our next two fixtures are difficult ones. We play Chicken Inn at home and of course FC Platinum away. Those are quite difficult matches and as a coach you want to have all your best players available for selection and I hope Xolisani recovers quickly and comes back to train with the others,” Ndiraya said.

The Ngezi Platinum Stars gaffer said the title is still theirs to lose, leading the pack with 63 points with Fc Platinum, Dynamos and Chicken Inn laying ambush for any slip-ups.

“We still have the championship in our hands; we still have control over the championship and what we just need to do is to win all the games and be crowned champions but winning is the big question. Are we going to win the three games? We just have to work hard; it’s not going to be easy, this championship race has been very exciting and very competitive. You have to compete if you want to win it and I hope my team keeps competing and cross the finishing line,” he said.

He said what is needed now is mental strength to pull through for the big prize.

“At this stage of the season what is important is the mental strength. I thought my team is quite good when it comes to playing big teams. You don’t need to motivate them and I am just expecting good performance in the two games. I must admit we are not playing Bantu Rovers but former champions Chicken Inn and FC Platinum, a good side for that matter and that requires us to raise our game to that level or even better. We expect to prepare for the two matches but most importantly the next which is Chicken Inn,” Ndiraya said.

