Cops nabbed for demanding bribe to release kombi

Three Harare police officers appeared in court on Saturday facing criminal abuse of office charges after they allegedly received a bribe to release a commuter omnibus which they had impounded.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The suspects, Leonard Mugura (28), Weston Muzorewa (30) and Aleck Jewu (32), were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba.

The trio was released on $100 bail each and were remanded to November 21 for routine remand.

They were represented by Tawanda Takaindisa.

It is the State’s case that on October 31 this year, Mugura arrested Farai and Tafadzwa Mutsvakanyama while picking up passengers with their commuter omnibus vehicle at Corner Julius Nyerere Way and Robert Mugabe Road, an undesignated point.

The State alleges Mugura, who was accompanied by municipal police, allegedly impounded the vehicle and took it to Harare Central Police Station and on November 2, the informant, Simbarashe Hadzoi, in the company of Farai, went to the police station, where Mugura promised to help him release his vehicle.

Mugura allegedly referred Hadzoi and Farai to Muzorewa and before they could proceed to Muzorewa, it is alleged Hadzoi received a phone call from Muzorewa, who then advised him to pay $50 bribe in order for the vehicle to be released.

Hadzoi allegedly transferred $35 into Muzorewa’s mobile phone money account and another $15 was handed as cash.

After receiving the bribe, Muzorewa stamped the clearance form on the part which is supposed to be stamped by Profiling and Road Motor Transportation officer Jewu.

The State alleges after the clearance form had been stamped, Hadzoi went to Jewu’s office to have his vehicle released, but was told the person who stamped the form had no authority.

It is alleged Jewu asked for another $30 bribe from Hadzoi and this incensed Hadzoi, who then proceeded to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to make a report.

A trap was set, which led to the three’s arrest.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

Like this: Like Loading...