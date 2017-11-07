Activist releases protest album against Mugabe

Kwekwe human rights activist, Nkosilathi Emmanuel Moyo, last weekend released a 14-track album with most of the songs being political satires against President Robert Mugabe and his ruling Zanu PF party, whom the activist accuses of destroying the country’s economic and political fortunes.

By Stephen Chadenga

Moyo said the album titled, Pisarema raNkosilathi, was a challenge against the status quo and a call for all Zimbabweans to fight for political change, ahead of next year’s general elections.

“My music is a tool to fight dictatorship in a non-violent way,” he said.

“People have been oppressed for decades and arts, particularly music, is one way to champion people’s fight for political space.”

The album carries tracks such as Bhora Mudondo, Command Voting, Every Year in August, Gushungo Matinyanyira, Ice Cream, Mahumbwe MuZimbabwe, Namatirai Zimbabwe and Tajamuka among others.

In the opening song, Bhora Mudondo, Moyo advocates for protest votes against Mugabe, accusing the 93-year-old Zanu PF leader of dumping his war-time colleagues, particularly war veterans.

In the song, Moyo sings as if he is a war veteran, accusing Mugabe of personalising the country to an extent of unleashing his wife, First Lady Grace, on war veterans, who are critical of his rule.

Songs such as Ice Cream point to the current infighting in Zanu PF, where Mugabe has lots favour with his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he fired yesterday.

The album has already gone viral on social media platforms, where it has attracted several subscribers, with CDs selling for $1 each.

“There are also plans to hold protest music shows in South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States of America,” he said.

Moyo courted controversy last year after he sent Mugabe some prison garb, as a birthday present.

