16 basic commodities placed under price watch

GOVERNMENT has placed 16 basic commodities under a pricing and availability monitoring list to normalise macro-economic indicators.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Industry and Commerce minister Mike Bimha yesterday said the move was meant to stabilise the pricing regime and curb illegal price increases.

The hedged items include cooking oil, mealie meal, bread, flour, sugar, rice, salt, chicken, eggs, beef, fresh milk, laundry soaps, washing powder and.

Bimha added that cement, fuel and energy were also being monitored in terms of their pricing models.

“We hope the trend will be solved because it is our duty to protect the nation,” he said.

The government has also introduced measures on foreign currency allocation to strategic industries and toll manufacturing contracts to increase product availability.

