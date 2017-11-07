Zimbos must speak with one voice via the ballot

THE drama and political brinkmanship that has dominated Zanu PF of late, as it gears for its special congress and the 2018 elections, has demonstrated that the party is motivated by holding on to power at all costs.

Crucial matters about ordinary people’s welfare have been placed on the back burner as trivial. This should jolt every Zimbabwean, concerned about the future of the country, to register to vote. If we do not take the destiny of this country into our own hands, selfish politicians will lead us down a dark path into an uncertain future as a nation.

Zimbabwe has been battling political and socio-economic problems for far too long while almost all our neighbours have been progressing and looking into the future. It is tragic because firing Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, or anyone for that matter, is not going to resolve Zimbabwe’s governance crisis.

One can only wonder if all the youths that have been used by the party over the years to boost its support have jobs, or assets, or anything of value given that unemployment has skyrocketed under Zanu PF rule, while those who have been forced into vending (Zanu PF interpretation of indigenisation) have been kicked off the streets where they used to eke out a living.

It is unfortunate that President Robert Mugabe has chosen to divide the nation by impoverishing the majority. The last 37 years should be enough for Zimbabweans to have realised that Mugabe will say and do anything to ensure his stranglehold on power. It is clear Mugabe can no longer distinguish between right and wrong, and therefore, the danger he poses to the country’s wellbeing is too ghastly to contemplate.

Of course, we have long known that it’s a waste of time to pin one’s hopes on Zanu PF, given its unflattering track record. For nearly two decades, it has presided over the collapse of this nation and has clearly demonstrated its inability to resolve the manifold problems afflicting the nation.

All that the party can do now is play its politics in a way that diverts attention from its failure to provide solutions to our problems. But it is wise not to have our attention diverted, particularly at this time that we should be registering to vote.

While other governments in the region are focused on the future and improving the lot of their people, it would appear that the Zanu PF government is now operating in election-mode throughout the party’s term.

For how else can Mugabe ignore the cries of the majority by failing to deal with the faltering economy. We, therefore, call for Zimbabweans to thoroughly prepare for the elections and stop the Zanu PF hegemony.

Zimbabweans’ only hope now lies in taking collective responsibility of our nation by speaking with one voice through the ballot in elections next year.

Zimbos must speak with one voice via the ballot : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...