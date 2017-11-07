Mpilo to conduct free cleft lips, palate reconstructive surgeries

FREE to Smile Foundation, in conjunction with the Health and Child Care ministry, will this week conduct free cleft lip and palate reconstructive surgeries at Mpilo Central Hospital, Southern Eye has learnt.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Programme co-ordinator John Mapondera said they were targeting at least 30 children compared to last year, when only 17 benefited from the free corrective

surgeries.

“There are seven doctors and five nurses from America and Britain, although some of them are originally from Zimbabwe, who are offering a voluntary service to the country at Mpilo Hospital,” he said.

“These children should not be hidden. Parents hide them and sometimes even bar them from interacting with their peers as they think they would be teased by other children. This culture has to change.”

Mapondera said the programme was an initiative of Diasporans like Marjorie Sagonda and Grahm Chadd, who are also part of the team.

