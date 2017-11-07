Fire Chibanguza, Stalap tells CFI

Stalap Investments has given CFI Holdings 21 days to call for an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for the removal of Shingirai Chibanguza from the board, after he was involved in acts of misconduct.

BY NDAMU SANDU

An internal audit report at Farm & City unearthed weak corporate governance and possible conflict of interest on the part of Chibanguza, who is heading the retail unit, after officials affiliated with Bellevue Butchery and Abattoirs collected cash from Farm & City branches without the required internal approvals.

Chibanguza has an interest in Bellevue Butchery and Abattoirs and represents the interests of businessman Nicholas Van Hoogstraten in CFI.

In a letter to CFI Holdings company secretary Panganayi Hare, Stalap said Chibanguza was involved in a misconduct that “disqualifies him to hold office in terms of the Companies Act Chapter 24:03, the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association and general good corporate governance”.

“We understand that investigations were conducted by the company culminating in a disciplinary hearing conducted by a board appointed independent disciplinary authority which proved beyond any reasonable doubt,” Stalap director Phillip Mundangepfupfu wrote in a letter dated November 1.

It said notwithstanding the allegations, Chibanguza was still holding office as director of CFI.

“We hereby give you formal notice that we require you, within the next 21 days to requisition an extraordinary general meeting of CFI shareholders for the purpose of removing Mr Chibanguza from the board. Be in no doubt that should you not activate this notice within the 21 days, we shall do so ourselves and recover all our costs personally from CFI directors who by their action or inaction fail to activate this notice,” Stalap warned.

“In the meantime, Mr Chibanguza should be made aware that any such action he may take in respect of the company’s affairs, without the specific consent of the entire board will be met with personal claims against him for damages and costs.”

Chibanguza was appointed to the post last year after a management and board shake up at CFI saw the departure of long serving chief executive officer Steve Kuipa and board chairman Simplicius Chihambakwe.

Stalap has 41% in CFI and has been battling with Van Hoogstraten for the control of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed agro concern.

In June, Stalap made a mandatory offer to CFI minorities at $0,22 per share after exceeding the 35% threshold. The offer found no takers after Van Hoogstraten made a counter offer, an action the capital markets regulator said was improper.

Chibanguza told NewsDay that he had “no comment” when the paper inquired on whether he was aware of a letter calling for his removal.

Fire Chibanguza, Stalap tells CFI : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...