Man kills neighbour over donkey

A 38-YEAR-OLD Mberengwa man last Friday appeared at the Zvishavane Magistrates Court facing allegations of killing his neighbour in a botched donkey trading deal.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Hlupeko Mabuzane allegedly killed his neighbour Malambeni Makondo after the latter failed to deliver a donkey he had sold to the accused.

Mabuzane was not asked to plead to the murder charge when he appeared before magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja who remanded him in custody to November 14.

The court heard that sometime last week, Mabuzane bought a donkey from Makondo and the two agreed that the deceased would deliver the donkey to the accused. The deceased, however, failed to deliver the animal within the agreed timeframe.

A dispute arose between the two men, resulting in accused picking a log and striking the deceased several times on the head and arm.

Makondo allegedly sustained severe head injuries and a broken arm and was rushed to Zvishavane District Hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries.

