War vets endorse MDC Alliance

A BULAWAYO-BASED war veterans’ group, Concerned Freedom Fighters (CFF), has called on all ex-combatants to join forces with the Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC Alliance, describing it as the only force with a realistic chance of dislodging President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in the polls next year.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The MDC Alliance is one of three opposition parties’ coalitions rooting to challenge Mugabe.

The other coalitions are Coalition of Democrats, led by Elton Mangoma, and People’s Rainbow Coalition fronted by former Vice-President Joice Mujuru.

CFF chairperson Volta Moyo yesterday said the MDC Alliance remained the only coalition with capacity to take on Mugabe.

“As the CFF, we believe all groups of former liberation fighters must come together and join forces with the MDC Alliance to remove Zanu PF, which has betrayed the ethos of the liberation struggle and pauperised the whole nation,” Moyo told journalists during a press briefing.

“We need to join the broader MDC Alliance and vote against oppressors and President Robert Mugabe, whom Zanu PF wants to make a life president. The war was not about one man and his family.”

Mugabe, who has already been endorsed as the Zanu PF presidential candidate in next year’s elections, has said the ruling party is unfazed by the opposition coalitions.

He and other Zanu PF officials have already declared they will win the 2018 elections resoundingly.

But Moyo said only an opposition coalition would boot out Zanu PF, before calling on other opposition parties to join the MDC Alliance.

“As CFF, we categorically reject dynastic tendencies exhibited by Zanu PF life president. We will certainly vote with the masses to remove Zanu PF. They are where they are today because of the sacrifice of war veterans

. . . we must assist the masses, especially the youth to register as voters,” he said.

The Christopher Mutsvangwa-led Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has also severed ties with Mugabe and has chosen to throw its weight behind under-fire Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

