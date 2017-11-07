Jah Prayzah wows Marondera

MUSICIAN Jah Prayzah put behind the recent fracas at Glen Forest Memorial Park where he was attacked by hooligans and staged a sterling performance during the Kutonga Kwaro Concert held at the Legends Sports Diner in Marondera on Saturday night.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The musician, who is still smarting from the humiliation he experienced after he had attended his former bouncer Chris Nyemba’s burial, gave a good account of himself much to the delight of his fans.

Jah Prayzah, who was able to pull perhaps his biggest ever crowd at the venue, made no reference to the fracas but chose to keep fans on their feet dancing the night away.

The first segment of his performance was personal, as he churned out songs on about his life after taking to the stage with the song Ghetto that tells the story of how he had survived in the high density suburb.

Then song Karunyerekupe was the track of the night, with the line “rinofa richimuka soja” (the soldier resurrects) attracting sing-alongs.

The title track from the latest album, Kutonga Kwaro, proved to be the crowd’s favourite given the ecstatic response it received.

Show organiser, Daniel Masaiti said he has not expected such a crowd and hailed Jah Prayzah for the sterling performance.

“Jah has been through a lot, but I am overwhelmed by his performance. He gave out his best. It is good for him. He is strong. He can stand against any challenge. I wasn’t expecting such an attendance given what happened before the show, but his fans came in numbers and I would love to thank them for standing by him,” he said.

