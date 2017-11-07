What hope does Zimbabwe carry into 2018?

The unfolding political drama in Zanu PF would have been comical if it were not a bad omen to the much-needed remedies to the Zimbabwean economic crisis.

By Learnmore Zuze

It is easier for people to be caught in the euphoria of the insults being traded in Zanu PF, while forgetting that no single citizen’s life will go one better from the political rumblings going on.

The economy does not benefit an inch in the positive if every other senior member in the ruling party is booted out. The current happenings only prove what we have always known. Power retention is the major preoccupation of the current administration. If the same vigour and vitality expended on factional wars could be redirected on mending the economy then Zimbabwe would, by now, have been out of the woods.

The economically depressing year of 2017 comes to an end in the next 8 weeks at a time when the intensity of suffering endured by Zimbabweans has heightened due to an unyielding cash crisis which will massively dampen the festive spirit. Government’s continued failure to meet its revenue targets and improve the general livelihood of people in the crisis-saddled nation of Zimbabwe does not inspire confidence at all. Normally, the coming in of a New Year should usher hopes for better prospects but it would appear, for the star-crossed southern African country, it’s a case of the same problems spilling into a different year, this time with political uncertainty.

Honestly, there is nothing to look forward to except more turmoil, with all indications painting an opaque economic outlook. Optimism would definitely be misplaced under the circumstances; facts on the ground incontestably point to a ship that can only sink deeper, with the captain sleeping on the wheel.

I have had to contend, over the years, with the deception peddled by con pretentious prophets who continue to promise Zimbabweans a never-coming prosperity. On December 31, we are set to be bombarded by the same tired lie of “great harvest” or “economic restoration.” In essence, it can be firmly said that these prophets have done well to act as diversionary tools for incompetent politicians. Zimbabwe desperately needs pragmatic policies that can turn around the economy. A nation cannot heap its economic fortunes on miracles neither can it be watching political theatrics of overfed people while it wallows in penury.

There is absolutely no point trying to make believe that all is well when those on the ground clearly see otherwise. In all honesty, how can anyone, in all seriousness, say Zimbabwe’s economy is on the mend and is set to grow massively in 2018? Reports are thrown regularly in State media that the ruling party has trained its focus on the economy, projecting growth in 2018. Former Finance and Economic Development minister Patrick Chinamasa throughout his tenure said the economy was moving in the right direction but here we are. Surely, such postulating and showboating will not do much good for the already battered economy.

The challenges faced by this nation, even the cash crisis, can be squarely traced back to extremely low productivity across all sectors of the economy. There is simply no productivity in Zimbabwe and this is reflected in the economy and the crises the country faces every day. As long as industry continues in the comatose state, with everyone turned into vending, then it is imprudent for anyone to talk of an economy on the mend. There can be no miracles about this; Zimbabwe needs to get its priorities right, something which is clearly absent in the present administration. It’s all about flexing muscles and a nauseating display of political stamina.

That we have a government grappling with a giant wage bill chewing 91 percent of the national budget tells a simple story: Chinamasa had rightly called for civil service reforms aimed at cutting the wage bill, but unfortunately this initiative was deposed by populist policies and the result is the suffering characterising Zimbabweans daily. Zimbabwe, again, this time faces that moment were civil servants normally get bonuses and it is almost certain they will be awarded despite the bleak outlook and the strain on the national fiscus.

It was something of an anathema for any worker, no matter their designation, to go past Christmas without something as fundamental as a monthly salary but this has become the norm over the years. A pay is legally recognised as one of the fundamental rights of the employee, not dependent on anything but should be awarded with no qualms. Doesn’t it scar the government’s conscience that some of its civil servants have to go past Christmas without salary? What hope should the nation carry into 2018, seeing as it is that the very circumstances that blanketed the miserable 2017 are the very conditions being carried into 2018?

Growth projections were revised downwards for 2017 and the trend is set to continue.

There is nothing that remotely suggests that there would be an end to the massive job losses and shrinking economy in 2018. The few struggling companies are set to battle to survive. Even more, government’s preferred attempts to protect local industry by introducing an import ban remain a source of consternation among locals whose very livelihood hinges on buying products from neighbouring countries for resell back home. These kinds of policies won’t aid the Zimbabwean cause.

The political theatrics we witness today present indisputable evidence that the suffering of people is a nonevent. Zimbabwe needs to be rescued.

What hope does Zimbabwe carry into 2018? : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...