Miss World Zim appeals for votes

ZIMBABWE’S representative at the Miss World, Chiedza Mhosva is appealing to her country for votes ahead of today’s Head-to-Head Challenge Rounds that might give her an automatic qualification for the pageant’s Top 40, ahead of the grand finale set for November 18 at the Crown of Beauty Theatre in Sanya, China.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Head-to-Head Challenge events were contestants will be divided into 20 groups of six countries, with the winner of each challenge group automatically qualifying for the Miss World Top 40 Round.

For the Head-to-Head Challenge Round that will be broadcast live online, Zimbabwe’s 22-year-old queen has been placed in group 18 alongside Vietnam, Spain, South Sudan and Belize.

Miss Zimbabwe Trust spokesperson, Tendai Chirau, yesterday said Zimbabweans can follow proceedings at www.missworld.org.

“We are encouraging all Zimbabweans within and outside our borders to vote for the queen in the head to head challenge. Our queen is in group 18. For details kindly visit the queen’s Facebook page or Miss World Website. She stands a chance of leading the group, this is, however, depending on how people vote,” he said.

“We expect that she will raise the banner high, not for the trust, but the nation as a whole.”

Contestants, who will not win the challenge still have a chance to be in the Top 40 by winning a fast track event or through judges’ selections.

“Each contestant in the 20 groups will get two minutes to make a presentation of themselves during live broadcasts before answering questions from the presenter and online community, with the public getting the chance to vote for the winners of each group,” the statement read.

According to, website, the presenter will open the vote to the public after the opening presentations and the public will be asked to choose the winner of each group via a free vote.

Mhosva will battle for the coveted crown with 120 other beauties from across the globe at the 67th edition of the pageant.

Miss World Zim appeals for votes : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...