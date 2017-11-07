Register to vote or lose your stands: Musindo

DESTINY for Afrika Network (DANet) leader and self-confessed Zanu PF apologist, Obadiah Musindo, yesterday brew a shocker when he ordered about 100 000 beneficiaries of his company’s housing scheme to register at least five relatives in the ongoing biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise or risk losing their residential stands.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

DANet has housing projects in various parts of the country, including Mutare, Bindura, Kadoma, Chinhoyi and Bulawayo.

Musindo said the beneficiaries should submit their registration slips to his offices across the country as proof that they have registered to vote in next year’s harmonised elections.

“I am commandeering all my members to register in the current biometric voter registration and you should bring at least five of your close relatives to the registration centres. We have already come up with register where we are going to record all people who could have registered,’’ he said.

“If you fail to bring proof that you have registered we are going to expel you from our stands or we charge you commercial rates. Put simply, we will expel because when you registered to be our member we gave you cards with President Robert Mugabe’s portrait on it, so you need to follow our teachings.”

Musindo, who has in the past warned beneficiaries of his housing scheme against joining opposition parties, vowed to ensure a landslide victory for President Robert Mugabe.

“Those who are working to remove President Robert Mugabe are dreaming, we are fully behind President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe,’’ he said.

