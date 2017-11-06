Mugabe sacks vice president Mnangagwa

President Robert Mugabe (R) greets Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he arrives for Zimbabwe’s Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has fired Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice president, Information Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said on Monday, removing one of the favourites to succeed the 93-year-old leader.

Mnangagwa, a 75-year-old former intelligence chief, has been heavily-criticised by supporters of Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who has also been touted as a potential successor to her husband.

Moyo said Mnangagwa had exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect and deceitfulness.

