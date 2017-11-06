Headlands villagers thank God for Chingosho

HEADLANDS constituency is situated along the Harare-Mutare Highway, about 136 kilometres from Harare in Makoni district.

The constituency is the largest in Zimbabwe. It is predominantly a commercial farming area, sort of a resettlement area.

According to its MP, Christopher Chingosho, it has more than 40 000 households.

It is a tobacco farming area and was established in 1891 by white settlers who named it Laurencedale after the name of their leader Laurence van der Byl. In 1897, it changed its name to Headlands.

The Headlands MP was Didymus Mutasa who used to be a Zanu PF bigwig before he was fired for belonging to former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s faction.

Problems in the Headlands constituency include inadequate schools, clinics, unserviced boreholes, lack of electricity in schools, dilapidated road infrastructure and unemployment.

Performance of the MP

Chingosho is Local Government deputy minister and is a member of the Executive. In Parliament he cannot contribute to debate on motions since he is a member of the Executive and, therefore, his performance in the National Assembly can be assessed through his attendance during question and answer sessions and the manner in which he responds to questions from MPs in the House.

His boss, Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere quite often attends Parliament to take questions, so Chingosho in most instances is spared the grilling by MPs.

However, Chingosho’s attendance during question and answer sessions and his responses whenever he has to answer questions have been very average. Generally, he has not spoken much in Parliament.

Although part of his constituents spoke glowingly of him, Chingosho is one deputy minister full of controversies, with recent media reports alleging that he nearly fought with Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene after he stormed into her office without an appointment.

In April, Chingosho was manhandled by marauding Zanu PF youths in Mutare after accusing their national leader, Kudzanai Chipanga of de-campaigning him in his constituency.

In May, he was also alleged to have made calls for the dismissal of Kasukuwere, who is Zanu PF political commissar, from both government and the party.

In August, he controversially invaded a Makoni farm before being ordered off the property by High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda Moyo.

What people from Headlands said about their MP?

Pfumai Munatsi (Ward 32)

Chingosho is part of us, unlike other MPs we have had before that come from other areas. He has supported certain projects such as chicken, goat and cattle-rearing.

Aaron Limbo (Ward 7)

Our MP is a humble man, he is hardworking, supportive and not jealousy. Whenever invited to attend functions in the constituency, no matter how small, he always makes sure he attends. He is not an office legislator, but he is there on the ground and we see the fruits.

Archford Jeri (Ward 8)

Chingosho is always there to support us even in small issues. We were about to be chased away by the council from the area where we built our church, but when we approached him, he stood up for us. He does not discriminate people. Chingosho helps everyone. He is God-send.

Letwine Pikana (Ward 6)

We work well with him and we are in good books. We want him to continue helping us with projects. He has helped us with a lot of projects, giving us support in the form of money and advice.

Mark Banda (Ward 34)

Chingosho is our own child and we are proud of him. We know him as a merciful person. He does not want violence. He loves everyone and he does not choose.

Chingosho’s response

Generally, I can say my constituency is one of the most peaceful constituencies. People concentrate on agricultural activities and the Command Agriculture project has benefited them a lot.

I have been encouraging residents to bring together local resources such as bricks, sand and building materials so that we can develop the constituency.

Most of the boreholes now need rehabilitation. In most schools the tubing for electricity has been done, but there is a problem of meters.

Last year, we managed to rehabilitate all the existing roads with the help of council, Zinara and the District Development Fund, but the roads were destroyed by incessant rains. So, there is need to reconstruct them.

As an MP, I have tried to be with the people most of the times. We have got eight wards in the constituency and I have managed to visit all of them every quota.

